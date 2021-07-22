Cecilia Sordi Campos finds reconnection with herself through samba

Shot in black and white entirely in her back garden, the film begins with Campos hand washing clothes and hanging them on the line to dry. Later, she lights a fire, symbolic of “emphatically throwing the past into the flames”; as it burns, clips of the artist dancing the samba are interspersed. With a little cinematographic help from a friend, Campos wrote the script and performed the film by herself. It is currently being screened at Galerie Huit Arles until 26 September 2021.

“As most of my projects draw from a narrative of the self, I have extensively employed self-portraiture. So I wanted this film to convey an idea of a ‘moving self-portrait’,” she explains. She chose black and white because the imagery needed “to allude to a period of melancholia and seductiveness, almost as if peering into a recollection of an existence.”

Campos’ need for reconnection with herself led her towards samba. Now, it’s something she’s taking forward with her, beyond this project. “It was through the movement of my body for this film that I allowed myself to feel pleasure in the banal once more,” she says, warmly. “By dancing, I assert my Brazilian heritage and embrace my hybrid identity, wherever I may be.”