1854 Presents: Graeme Bulcraig and Nicholas J R White in partnership with Le Book

In this collaboration between 1854 presents and the global photographic network Le Book, writer, editor and curator Tom Seymour hosts a discussion between Touch Digital founder Graeme Bulcraig, and 2017 Lens Culture Emerging Talent Award winner Nicholas J R White.

The two discuss the changing landscape of the photographic industry, focusing particularly on how emerging and early-career photographers can gain commissions in the modern environment. Between the two, elements of the profession such as brand campaigns are explored, all in an attempt to navigate exactly how the contemporary image-making scene has shifted in recent years. The talk reflects the themes explored in Le Book’s upcoming Coast to Coast CONNECTIONS event, a meeting point for creatives, agencies, producers, and other industry professionals.

18 alumni from our first round of Fast Track are being represented at LE BOOK 

Coast to Coast in North America on Thursday 29 July. If you’re an unsigned photographer, and want to have your work championed amongst global brand directors, advertising agencies and industry figures this September, enter Fast Track Vol. 2 now.

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

