Prints for Wildlife returns with limited edition prints from over 150 photographers, raising money for Africa Parks

The initiative hopes to raise one million dollars in support of wildlife conservation

Prints For Wildlife, one of the most successful print sales in recent years, launches again today for the second year running. Last year, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disastrous impact it had on conservation efforts and communities in Africa’s wildlife areas, 120 renowned international wildlife photographers came together in support of the initiative. They raised an impressive US$660,200 for the non-profit African Parks by selling over 6,500 wildlife prints in 30 days.

The initiative, founded by Austrian photographer Marion Payr and Dutch photographer Pie Aerts, will be bigger this year. The 150 participating photographers have an ambitious target of raising one million dollars for African Parks’ conservation work. Each photographer will donate one fine art print to be sold for US$100. Alongside some of the most respected wildlife photographers in the world, including Steve Winter, Beverly Joubert, Ami Vitale, Brent Stirton and David Lloyd, the sale will also feature emerging talent from developing nations, with a focus on promoting greater diversity and inclusivity in the wildlife photography industry.

“Last year’s incredible success of Prints For Wildlife came as a much-needed reminder that, even in times of crisis, humanity can come together to spread hope and do good for our planet,” says co-founder Marion Payr.

As travel restrictions continue due to the pandemic, local economies and conservation efforts across Africa remain under pressure. The money raised from this print sale will support African Parks, who manage 19 parks in 11 countries on behalf of governments in Africa for the benefit of local communities and wildlife. The funds raised by last year’s print drive helped the non-profit to deliver healthcare for thousands of people in and around the parks, provided support for schools and education, and local wildlife rangers, among other notable causes.

“We are beyond excited to be entering into a second Prints For Wildlife print sale to benefit our work at African Parks,” says Andrea Heydlauff, CMO of African Parks. “Prints For Wildlife is a unique endeavour that sees some of the world’s leading wildlife photographers come together in an inspiring and energetic fashion. They are able to mobilise their networks and give people the chance to really make a difference, by purchasing extraordinary prints, while raising significant funds for people and wildlife across Africa.”