<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

View Gallery 7 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
1854 Photography
The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

“It’s a sort of honesty between you, the photographer, and the stranger,” says Hawkesworth, reflecting on the portraits that compose his latest publication, The British Isles, taken across the UK

For his latest photobook, Jamie Hawkesworth revisits 13 years of images of people and places across the British Isles. The project, beginning in 2007, found its logical conclusion last summer when Hawkesworth photographed key workers for the cover of British Vogue’s July 2020 issue. “There’s such simplicity when you go up to a stranger and take their portrait,” Hawkesworth explains. “It just felt like the perfect way to finish.”

Despite the polarisation of British public life over the past decade, The British Isles is a poignant reflection of Hawkesworth’s knack for seeking out the humanity of his subjects with tenderness and warmth. “A lot [has] happened over the last decade, but really, […] there was nothing on my mind apart from that I just liked going around, meeting people.” The book captures the broad church that makes up this country with over 200 or so photographs (condensed down from 1000 initial prints). While he was working, Hawkesworth admits he “wasn’t even thinking about identity in the UK or what it means to be British.” That lack of an explicit direction lends itself to the experience of the publication.

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.
From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

Hawkesworth has spent the past year in the darkroom, a place he says always comes with a “kind of comfort; that sheer simplicity of being able to print somebody”. However, the process of printing and selecting pictures for the book was less straightforward. “Sometimes I do 15 prints of just one person,” he explains, “it takes quite a lot of time to understand if it’s right. When you’re taking a photograph, it’s just a click, and then you can spend years trying to work out what it means.” The benefit of a project spanning over a decade, then, is being able to look back with a fresh perspective. “I realise now what time does to photographs.” ‘Errors’ that Hawkesworth would observe in the immediate aftermath of making a photograph, later giving way to new details and old memories. 

Jamie began organising the book chronologically. However, he found it too structured. “When you walk around a place you haven’t been before, it’s very spontaneous.” The sporadic nature of wandering around somewhere unknown inspires the book’s layout: “you go from someone in Hartlepool, then suddenly you’re in the Shetland Islands or the Outer Hebrides. I think that’s a nice way to navigate the work. You sort of jump around.”

From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.
From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.
From the British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth. Courtesy the artist and Mack.

In some ways, British Isles feels autobiographical – as Hawkesworth says himself, “it’s a perfect body of work to show my experience of walking around the country I was born in”. But what does he see in the photographs, looking back? “It’s a sort of honesty,” he reflects, “between you, the photographer, and the stranger.” Indeed, it is in that moment, with his camera’s lens facing an individual that magical things happen, “without having to say too much.” And despite the fractious place in which the British Isles currently finds itself, Hawkesworth’s photographs speak volumes about the humanity that binds us together as strangers in a shared land. 

The British Isles is published by Mack.

Ellen Brown

Ellen is a writer interested in exploring art, photography and design in the context of broader political and cultural moods. She is also editor at NR Magazine, a fashion and lifestyle publication.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.