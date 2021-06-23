The intimate honesty of Jamie Hawkesworth’s portraits of strangers

For his latest photobook, Jamie Hawkesworth revisits 13 years of images of people and places across the British Isles. The project, beginning in 2007, found its logical conclusion last summer when Hawkesworth photographed key workers for the cover of British Vogue’s July 2020 issue. “There’s such simplicity when you go up to a stranger and take their portrait,” Hawkesworth explains. “It just felt like the perfect way to finish.”

Despite the polarisation of British public life over the past decade, The British Isles is a poignant reflection of Hawkesworth’s knack for seeking out the humanity of his subjects with tenderness and warmth. “A lot [has] happened over the last decade, but really, […] there was nothing on my mind apart from that I just liked going around, meeting people.” The book captures the broad church that makes up this country with over 200 or so photographs (condensed down from 1000 initial prints). While he was working, Hawkesworth admits he “wasn’t even thinking about identity in the UK or what it means to be British.” That lack of an explicit direction lends itself to the experience of the publication.