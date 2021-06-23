From activism to A.I. and Orwellian surveillance to climate change: The public installations on show at this year’s Belfast Photo Festival

Running until 30 June, the 2021 programme examines a provocative array of future(s) against the backdrop of Belfast

One of the first major UK arts festivals to open since the latest national lockdown, Belfast Photo Festival launched their month-long programme at the start of June. Spurred on by the reckoning of the global pandemic, this year’s ‘Future(s)’ theme urges audiences to consider what kind of world they want to collectively create, musing on topics as diverse as climate change, surveillance, technology and politics.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Belfast Photo Festival 2021 offers a stronger focus than ever on outdoor interventions and installations. From a large-scale building wrap of a Big Brother-esque eye that watches ominously over the populus by artists Kensuke Koike and Thomas Sauvin, to the towering android portraits of Majia Tammi’s One of Them Is Human opposite the city’s St Anne’s Cathedral, the festival delivers work of a scale and impact that is both bold and playful.