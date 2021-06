When Ellis shared the photographs on Instagram, more people asked to be involved. She photographed neighbours, grandparents, friends of friends, and pets; “I was cycling everywhere, from Enfield to East London to South London,” she says. When one participant offered to write about their personal experience, Ellis invited others to do the same. “People were really honest. They spoke about their mental health, about how they had lost their houses, or had to give up their dog because they couldn’t look after it anymore.”

What began as an intuitive, topographical approach to making images morphed into a portrait of a collective state of being and grieving. “What I thought was really beautiful about the project is that everyone had such a positive outlook for the future,” says Ellis.

Looking back now, the images serve as a reminder, perhaps, of a more innocent time. A time when we became more attuned to the shifting seasons, closer with our local communities, and noticed the importance of loved ones we were unable to see. As the future remains uncertain, we can look back at these moments, and remember the camaraderie and patience that got us through it.