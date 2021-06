Growing up in Bavaria throughout the 80s and 90s, Benjamin Wolbergs viscerally recalls the way that traditional beauty standards and perceptions of masculinity made him feel: pervasive imagery of handsome, chiseled, muscular men that cast a perpetual shadow on his own pubescent body. “I couldn’t accept, much less embrace or celebrate, my individual way of looking,” says the art director and editor, now based in Berlin.

Wolbergs’ latest anthology, New Queer Photography: Focus on the Margins, richly – and, at times, raucously – rejects these ideals; specifically their implications for those whose sexual and gender identities deviate from the status quo. Today, while popular culture might have us believe that Western society has embraced the queer community, much of its visibility still lies in the hands of white, cisgendered men. And still, around the world, many LGBTQ+ people live with the constant threat of violence, persecution, imprisonment – even capital punishment.