In the Gallery with: Brian Clamp

In early 2003, Clamp signed a lease for a commercial space on West 25th Street, just as Chelsea was becoming the center of the downtown art world. “I was able to get a ground floor space in Chelsea for my first gallery without any backing,” he says.

In June 2003, Clamp presented what would become a career-defining exhibition: Boys of Summer: Photographs of and about Men. The group show included work by Robert Giard, Horst P. Horst, George Platt Lynes, Robert Mapplethorpe, Duane Michals, and Jack Pierson, among others. For the exhibition poster, Clamp chose to print Rich Thompson’s 1963 photograph of LGBTQ artist and activist Mel Roberts (1923-2007). This drew long overdue accolades for the artist, who had faced decades of state persecution for his homoerotic work.