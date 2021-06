James Barnor is a revered name in the world’s photography community – but it is only in recent years that his influential work has received the full recognition it deserves. Over a six-decade career, the Ghana-born photographer documented the African and Caribbean diaspora in 1960s London and created Black fashion images that inspired a new generation of artists. His work also captures Ghana moving towards independence in 1957 and its postcolonial period, and London becoming a multicultural metropolis in the latter half of the 20th century.

Barnor’s career began in his hometown of Accra, Ghana, where he was the Daily Graphic’s first photojournalist. He also worked for Drum, an influential South African anti-apartheid magazine based in Johannesburg. It was in Accra that Barnor set up his first studio. “There was no space to photograph, so I started my Ever Young studio [in the early 1950s] with natural light outside,” he remembers.