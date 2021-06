Lynn Hershman Leeson’s work has always been ahead of the curve. The multimedia artist has explored issues relating to science and technology – specifically biotechnology – and the body since the 1960s. She was at the forefront of the second-wave feminism and new media art movements emerging during that decade and developed an art practice informed by these influences and her lived experiences, including an extended period in hospital during the 60s, suffering from cardiomyopathy while pregnant.

It was Hershman Leeson’s hospitalisation that incited, in part, her ongoing interest in the notion of a cyborg (a term first coined in 1960 during the US-Soviet space race), which has been a focus of her practice ever since. However, despite the exploration of such contemporary subjects, no gallery or museum staged a comprehensive retrospective of her work until she was in her seventies. “It was considered bad art [for over 50 years],” she explains. “Museums didn’t even have staff that could deal with the technology or install it.”