Creating Change: Industria on advocating for fair pay

BJP: Do you have an intention to use the information collated in Artist Leaks to apply pressure to arts organisations to pay fairly, or is there another motivation?

Industria: Responses so far show that funding is frequently so stretched that artists aren’t even making minimum wage. It should be down to those in charge at public institutions to advocate for fees that would at the very least meet national employment laws. But we also want to find a way for artists to work beyond the idea of “taking what you can get”, and to recognise each other as workers with shared aims as part of a wide-reaching struggle.

BJP: Why do you think that arts institutions aren’t currently structured to protect art workers?

Industria: The “art world” isn’t an exceptional space, and the entire global political climate is stacked against workers. Strong unions are the thing that offer any form of protection within that system, and the art system produces branded, atomised individuals. In the “art world” the “flexibility” of zero hours positions are sold to artists as the ideal support for their art practices and packaged as “creative” jobs, when in fact they are part of a gig economy race to the bottom for workers’ rights.

BJP: A lot of Industria’s work focuses on protecting art workers within institutional settings, building solidarity and applying pressure for a change to working practices. Do you think institutional reform is possible?

Industria: In a way, much of what we are doing is a “meantime” project: trying to catch what is going on in the gaps in the system and make some kind of shared breathing space in these gaps. Ultimately, though, [the sector] feels irredeemable. The “art world” as it exists is a stratified capitalist project that we have to think beyond entirely. Our ultimate aim for Industria is to produce spaces and coalitions that, even in small ways, aim towards imagining and building new social universes.