<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

A print sale for St. Vincent

View Gallery 7 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Gabriella N. Báez.

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Adrian Richards.

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Fabien Montique.

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Adrian Richards.

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Adriana Parrilla.

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Adriana Parrilla

Source:
1854 Photography
A print sale for St. Vincent

© Kacey Jeffers.

Source:
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Featuring work donated by 10 caribbean photographers, the sale will support relief efforts following the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière

On 09 April 2021, the La Soufriere Volcano, located on the northern coast of the caribbean island of St. Vincent, erupted for the first time in over four decades. Ash and smoke covered the island, and over 15,000 people have been displaced as a result. Two months on, food, water and shelter are still sparse. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is further pushing the limits of humanitarian aid, and with its economy reliant on international tourism, the nation is struggling.

© Adriana Parrilla.

Headed by Nevis-born photographer Kacey Jeffers, and supported through partnerships with Diversity Photo and Darkroom, a new print sale is raising money to support relief efforts. The sale features 10 caribbean photographers, including Amber Pinkerton, Fabien Montique, Adriana Parrilla, and Maria Nunes, who have donated works to be sold as 8×10 prints. 

Each image reflects a unity and solidarity with life on the caribbean, exploring notions such as nationality, fashion, nostalgia, and the future. Prints are priced at $75, with the sale running until 21 June 2021.

Access the sale here.

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.