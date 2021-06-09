A print sale for St. Vincent

Featuring work donated by 10 caribbean photographers, the sale will support relief efforts following the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière
On 09 April 2021, the La Soufriere Volcano, located on the northern coast of the caribbean island of St. Vincent, erupted for the first time in over four decades. Ash and smoke covered the island, and over 15,000 people have been displaced as a result. Two months on, food, water and shelter are still sparse. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is further pushing the limits of humanitarian aid, and with its economy reliant on international tourism, the nation is struggling.
Headed by Nevis-born photographer Kacey Jeffers, and supported through partnerships with Diversity Photo and Darkroom, a new print sale is raising money to support relief efforts. The sale features 10 caribbean photographers, including Amber Pinkerton, Fabien Montique, Adriana Parrilla, and Maria Nunes, who have donated works to be sold as 8×10 prints.
Each image reflects a unity and solidarity with life on the caribbean, exploring notions such as nationality, fashion, nostalgia, and the future. Prints are priced at $75, with the sale running until 21 June 2021.
