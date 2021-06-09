A print sale for St. Vincent

Headed by Nevis-born photographer Kacey Jeffers, and supported through partnerships with Diversity Photo and Darkroom, a new print sale is raising money to support relief efforts. The sale features 10 caribbean photographers, including Amber Pinkerton, Fabien Montique, Adriana Parrilla, and Maria Nunes, who have donated works to be sold as 8×10 prints.

Each image reflects a unity and solidarity with life on the caribbean, exploring notions such as nationality, fashion, nostalgia, and the future. Prints are priced at $75, with the sale running until 21 June 2021.