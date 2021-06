Latham was the 2019 winner of the BJP International Photography Award with his series Parliament of Owls: a deep-dive into the world of an elite men’s club, and the dangers of conspiracy theories and fake news. Now, he says, Latent Bloom picks up from where Parliament of Owls left off — but where that project was about the conspiracies themselves, this one focuses on the modes in which they are disseminated online.

Latham made Latent Bloom last year, during the first UK lockdown. He had received funding to create a body of work in China about the influence of bot-farms on social media, but when that trip was cancelled, he still wanted to find a way to explore the concept. “If you interact with one website, video or tweet, you’re then recommended several more videos that reinforce that narrative, and this is exactly why conspiracy theorists are removed from sites like YouTube,” he says. “Instead of trying to fix the algorithm that recommends similar content, they will often remove the culprit they deem to be spreading misinformation.”

Of course, that’s only a temporary solution. And it’s in ways like this, he says, that algorithms can mutate into systems that actually do more harm than good. Opening up a dialogue around these issues through the accessible language of flowers, Latham deftly reveals how algorithms affect our daily lives — and how, in often imperceptible ways, they influence both our tastes and the decisions we make.