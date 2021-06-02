Shaping America: Natalie Christensen’s 007

“Nothing is permanent or solid,” writes Natalie Christensen “Energy is always moving and shifting just out of our awareness. Our strength is just a facade. And these unseen forces are ready to show us how fragile we really are.’

007, the seventh installation in the ongoing collaboration between Setanta Books and Open Doors gallery, focuses on geometric work by the photographer. Six years ago, she experienced an unplanned move from her home of Kentucky to Santa Fe, New Mexico, leaving her career in psychotherapy at the same time. Reflecting in her new home, she found a second life in photography, exploring the mix of local architecture and colourful aesthetics.

Christensen has now exhibited work in London, Berlin, New York and Los Angeles. She became one of five photographers invited to exhibit at the The National: Best of Contemporary Photography show at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, and was recently named a photographer to watch at the Los Angeles Center for Digital Art.

In 007, Christensen is concerned with the chromatic and geometric environments found across southwest America. Hidden spots, swimming pool corners, cloudy skies and angular concrete all become characters within her archive. The vibrancy is playful, and renders her new home otherworldly and mysterious.