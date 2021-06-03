“Slice by slice”: A photographer fragments the body

The photographs that compose Lucile Boiron’s Mise en Pièces tantalise and repulse simultaneously. Its visceral compositions are uncomfortable yet seductive, through vivid colours, fleshy forms, and the sense of raw, organic matter that seeps through the frames. “These are images that [make you] feel more than they explain,” says Boiron of the project, recently published as a photobook.

The series began in an operating theatre. Here, from January to July 2019, Boiron documented cosmetic surgery. However, it was not the surgical procedures that compelled her. Instead, it was the transformation of the bodies that was most intriguing: the use of medicine and technology to fragment and alter these physiques by cutting, reworking, and finally stitching them up. “I didn’t want to document cosmetic surgery as a subject,” reiterates Boiron, “but instead pursue an exploration of living through transformations of the body.” She felt, however, that the images were too voyeuristic and temporarily put the work on hold.