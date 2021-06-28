Creative Brief: Glorious’ Alison Root

Siblings Alison and Martin Root are the creative minds behind Glorious, a digital platform dedicated to elevating women’s sport through art, culture and photography. With 25 years of experience in media, Alison is the platform’s editorial director. Previously, she spent 10 years as the editor of Women & Golf, becoming the go-to voice on the women’s game for both television and radio. “We initially considered creating a magazine dedicated to one particular sport, but felt this was too narrow for the creative network we wanted to facilitate,” she explains of Glorious. “Instead, we set our sights on producing a platform, which then evolved into a community.”

Her brother Martin is the co-founder of Glorious. “Moving away from news, trends and gossip, we want to focus on personal stories from the everyday to the obscure, bringing feel-good inspiration to the sporting community,” he explains. Martin is also the creative director for Root, a London-based multidisciplinary design studio which shapes the platform’s visual direction.

The Glorious website launched in February, and there are plans to produce a coffee-table book, as well as a series of documentaries showcasing the inspirational stories the team has discovered. We speak to Alison about photography at Glorious.