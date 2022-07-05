A Bigger Picture at Golden Thread Gallery foregrounds 15 Northern Irish feminist and queer lens-based approaches on the theme of home

Despite the boldness of its statement, many of the exhibition subjects are absent from the work, given NI’s fraught record with LGBTQ rights

A woman stands pale and shivering in the dark, flowing waters of a stream. The camera watches detachedly as she contorts her body, willing her shaking limbs upon the rocks or into the cold water to lie suspended in the flow. Disquieting harmonics amplify the otherworldly atmosphere of this chilly and unwelcoming waterscape. Yet although the action takes place in a decontextualised rural space, by placing this film alongside other works exploring the theme of ‘home’ it becomes a powerful meditation on discomfort, alienation and displacement.

The 15 lens-based artworks included in the exhibition titled A Bigger Picture, on show at the Golden Thread Gallery as part of Belfast Photo Festival, broadly form an enquiry into what it means to live or make one’s home in 21st century Northern Ireland. The show includes work by Aisling Kane, Maria Przybylska, Joanne Mullin, Richard Gosnold, Emma Campbell, Sarah Tehan, Shannon Ritchie, Gareth Sweeney, Sophie Riddell, Molly Martin, Ryan Allen, Shane O’Neill, Adela Puterkova, Evie Williamson and Charlie Beare. Organised by Clare Gallagher, Clare Gormley and Anna Liesching, and drawn from the work of Belfast School of Art graduates, the exhibition seeks to foreground feminist and queer approaches to a photographic canon that has traditionally been associated with masculinity and the mediation of conflict.

Exhibition curator Clare Gallagher describes the show as a “countertext to the omissions in representation engendered by the dominant straight white male voice”. And, in addition to the theme of home, the works are grouped around the subjects of conflict (with a small ‘c’) and queer subjectivities.