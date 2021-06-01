A new exhibition asks, how did humanity get here? And how might it progress?

The Horizon is Moving Nearer, exhibiting as part of Bienal’21 Fotografia do Porto, seeks to find answers to how we arrived at our current predicament while forming questions about progressing out of it. Vast and interconnected issues from the climate crisis to systemic racism exacerbated and further exposed by a global pandemic can no longer be withstood or denied. At a time of collective anxiety over an unclear future, the exhibition considers what images and realities are to come?

Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa’s One Wall a Web (2018) occupies one cell in the space. Archival imagery, text, and contemporary visuals rub against each other to generate emotive resonances. They resist definition but are disquietingly familiar nonetheless, provoking one to speculate on why. The photographs are documents of America: a blown-up poster of a bodybuilder from sometime in the 1950s-60s, in which the individual seemingly ‘salutes’ in a Javelin position on stage, hangs before a monochrome postcard-sized snap showing quiet televisions alongside a ‘VOTE’ sign from a later era. Opposite, there is a stark image depicting a penitentiary today.

This specific curation is only one of the many interrelations found throughout the display and it provokes questions around perceived differences between power and violence. The project avoids reproducing dominant visual strategies — such as spectacle — to explore configurations of structural inequality in America. Instead, it reveals what is often rendered invisible: ‘imperialist white-supremacist capitalist patriarchy’ to borrow Bell Hooks oft-cited phrase, which she has employed to describe the interlocking political systems at play. Further, by incorporating imagery placed along a time continuum, the curation reveals this visual legacy’s history just at the point it attempts to re-articulate itself within the present.