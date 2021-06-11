Hidden in plain sight: Davide Meneghello’s Notes on a Masculine Image

What is the male body? What image does it conjure in the mind? Since its conception, photography has lent itself to perpetuating visual tropes tied to society’s conceptions of gender. And musculature, strength, hardness, and a cold isolationism are visual signifiers of ‘masculinity’ that recur throughout history.

London-based, Italian-born Meneghello is an artist and activist. He employs photography, installation, and writing to delve into historical understandings of queerness, particularly the codes found throughout history that construct queer social identity. With an MA in photography from London College of Communication, Meneghello has exhibited at shows including Again He Holds Me By The Hand at JEST Fotografia, Paris Ass Book Fair at Palais de Tokyo, Writing Photographs at Tate Modern, Burning with Pleasure at Photofusion, and NeXos at Fundació La Posta.