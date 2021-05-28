<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

View Gallery 6 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

Swaying, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
1854 Photography
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

Swaying, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
1854 Photography
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

Horizontal, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
1854 Photography
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

Horizontal, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
1854 Photography
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

The Appropriate Body, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
1854 Photography
Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

Level, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Source:
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 With multiple projects displayed, Chabrowski creates a borderline space of video and sculpture 

For nearly half a century, the screen has been the primary technology used when displaying moving images within the gallery. Television screens brought video art into the gallery space, and ever since, the use of digital equipment has been seen across art genres and mediums. This is the case for Yvon Chabrowski and her four award winning works; Horizontal, Swaying, Level and The Appropriate Body.

Level, © Yvon Chabrowski.

Situated Knowledges or the Attempt of an Encounter is the Berlin-born artist’s latest exhibition, displayed at the Dorothée Nilsson Gallery, Berlin from 29 May to 10 July . Chabrowski decontextualises the screen, transforming it into a statue. She pulls the television off the wall, turning it into an invasive figure scattered across the gallery. They act as sculptures, taking up space, pushing beyond the wall and into the human-occupied room. They force confrontation with the viewer, demanding to be seen.

Horizontal, © Yvon Chabrowski.

At the heart of the exhibition, and Chabrowski’s practice, is the invention of a performative space beyond the screen. There is no neutral standpoint–  the viewer has to interact with the space to fully view the works. In Level, a recorded film of a performer suspended from a glass plate hangs midway from the ceiling. In Horizontal, another performer seemingly lies inside the screen, resting against the glass a meter above the ground. Locating oneself amongst Chabrowski’s mediations becomes the exhibition itself, blurring the lines between viewer and viewed.

Yvon Chabrowski– Situated Knowledges or the Attempt of an Encounter opens at the Dorothée Nilsson Gallery May 29.

Chabrowski.info

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.