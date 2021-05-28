Yvon Chabrowski’s new exhibition subverts the gallery screen

At the heart of the exhibition, and Chabrowski’s practice, is the invention of a performative space beyond the screen. There is no neutral standpoint– the viewer has to interact with the space to fully view the works. In Level, a recorded film of a performer suspended from a glass plate hangs midway from the ceiling. In Horizontal, another performer seemingly lies inside the screen, resting against the glass a meter above the ground. Locating oneself amongst Chabrowski’s mediations becomes the exhibition itself, blurring the lines between viewer and viewed.