So far, Between the Wood and Tide encompasses images of the aftermath of six hurricanes and countless floods that have wreaked havoc across the US. The project recognises the endless struggle faced by residents who remain in a liminal existence between ruin and recovery long after the dust has settled. Their stories are replaced by those who have since been affected by the most recent disaster, and the cycle continues. By photographing the long-term effects of climate change for many different communities, Anselm also hopes to create a body of work that can engage with the macro through the micro. He hopes to capture a more general, “country-wide malaise” associated with the subject, and creating a space to pose questions around the US’ future: “Can someone adapt to live in a home that floods every single year? Can we relocate millions of people from portions of Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Charleston and New York in the next 100 years, or will we just abandon parts of these cities?” are some of his lines of inquiry.