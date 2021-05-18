Sunil Gupta and Maria Kapajeva are the joint-winners of the Kraszna-Krausz Photobook Award

Kapajeva’s Dream is Wonderful, Yet Unclear draws on the artist’s personal experiences and memories of her Estonian childhood hometown of Narva, leading up to the transition to independence from Russian state control. A unifying collectivity of womanhood is at the heart of the book, as Kapajeva uses her hometowns textile factory as a launching point to understand the women of her childhood. The factory, a major employer in Narva, can be felt through the books interior and exterior – the book itself being bound by a fabric produced at the mill, where Kapajeva’s mother works as head designer.