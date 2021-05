“People don’t question things that are just plainly beautiful,” says Elena Helfrecht. Rather, the appeal of the German artist’s work is more perverse: influenced by the rich folklore and natural landscapes of her upbringing in the Bavarian countryside, yet steeped in darkness, discomfort and, at times, the grotesque.

Part of a wider practice rooted in exploring human consciousness, Helfrecht’s Plexus – joint runner-up for the BJP International Photography Award 2020 – is a metaphorical survey of postmemory, or the relationship that younger familial generations bear to the trauma of those who came before them. “After the death of my grandmother, my mother and I started to talk a lot about her,” Helfrecht remembers. “How she raised my mother, and in turn, how my mum influenced me. We found that the difficulties she had experienced in her life actually form a large part of our consciousness.”