The Ampersand/Photoworks Fellowship winner is announced

© : Johny Pitts, Bicyclist, De Pijp, Amsterdam from the Afropean series, 2010

1854 Photography
© : Johny Pitts, Young men at the Memorial of Bouna & Zyed #2, Clichy sous bois, from the Afropean series, 2010

Johny Pitts, the recipient of the fellowship, will create a new body of work reflecting on Black Britishness through its myriad manifestations across the UK

“[The work] will reflect upon Black Britishness – its complexity, strength, and resilience – at the start of a new decade,” describes Johny Pitts, the recipient of the inaugural Ampersand/Photoworks Fellowship 2021. Pitts will spend the next year developing a project documenting the multifaceted nature of Black Britishness, beginning in London, journeying along the Thames and the British coast. 

The history of the Harlem Renaissance in New York inspired the self-taught photographer’s project. Employing a documentary approach and drawing on Pitts’ ongoing Afropean Archive (which comprises over 100,000 images made over a decade documenting Black European experiences), the work will explore Black Britishness in all its varied manifestations.

The Ampersand/Photoworks Fellowship aims to create new opportunities for mid-career artists, facilitating practitioners to make a new body of work. The recipient receives mentoring and curatorial assistance, a production budget, and an award of £15,000. 

“Photoworks are very happy to announce Johny Pitts as the recipient of the first Ampersand/Photoworks Fellowship,” says Shoair Mavlian, director of Photoworks. “We are looking forward to working closely with Pitts over the next 12 months as he travels the coast of Britain making his new body of work.”

© : Johny Pitts, Young men at the Memorial of Bouna & Zyed #2, Clichy sous bois, from the Afropean series, 2010

