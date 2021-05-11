The Black creators central to this year’s CONTACT Photography Festival

At Gallery 44, the oldest artist-run photography gallery in Canada, artists Tim Yanick Hunter and Isabel Okoro’s work is on view in a show titled Is Love A Synonym for Abolition?, developed in collaboration with curator Liz Ikiriko and scholar Katherine McKittrick. The exhibition engages with the complexities of transformative justice in the wake of racial trauma, and the two artists, whose work intentionally embodies a fluid process of discovery and connection, reflects the collaborative, in-depth discussions between the four colleagues, as the show was planned throughout a year of on-and-off quarantining. “Working in this way functions to pull the curtain back and share creative practices with the intention that a viewer is an active participant in the exhibition,” Ikirio explains. “And that we all have an opportunity to consider how art can impact and affect us beyond simply appreciation.”

As a city heralded for its diversity, the visual interpretations of Toronto, particularly within its major art institutions, rarely reflect the region’s spirit of multiculturalism and interdisciplinarity. This dissonance has prompted creatives across the city to forge their own spaces, bridging the divide between local artists and the public, curating experiences that reflect communities and subjectivities simultaneously. For Ikiriko, including her exhibition in a major Toronto photography festival represents a necessary shift. She explains, “Presenting this work in the context of CONTACT aligns us with other artists and curators, such as Esmaa Mahmoud, Frida Orupabo, Onyeka Igwe and Michéle Pearson Clarke, among others, who are challenging the colonial capitalist structures that have encroached on our multiplicities, our complex ways of being, seeing and representing ourselves.”