The situation compelled Thompson to explore it with his camera. And far from documentation, Remnants of an Exodus is a poetic and somewhat melancholy meditation on the village and the park at its centre. “In the project’s infancy, I was photographing in a photojournalistic manner, studying the landscape and demographics,” Thompson reflects. “But, I wanted it to be more personal. When I photograph someone, it’s like I’m photographing myself. So, I threw away all the initial images and began walking around with a film camera to photograph the destruction and construction of homes in colour. But it wasn’t timeless. And I wanted it to be timeless, so I decided to photograph in black-and-white.”

Thompson moved to Spring Valley as a teenager and attended the local high school until his graduation in 1999. Spring Valley Memorial Park was the village’s cultural hub and the place Thompson spent most of his free time, playing basketball and soccer with friends. “I basked myself in the atmosphere and environment,” he says. Thompson attended college, and his relationship with the park distanced. In 2001, the late George O. Darden was elected mayor and launched an urban renewal project, including closing the park for redevelopment. Far from revitalising the area, the Black, Haitian, and Latino population felt new housing and other developments skewed towards benefiting a growing Hasidic population. For instance, Parkview Condominiums — a development bordering Memorial Park and initially supported by federal money — allegedly did not advertise housing outside of the Orthodox Jewish community. The park eventually reopened. But by this time, Thompson was living in Brooklyn, NY, and working in Manhattan. It was only out of curiosity that he returned one day in 2017, and what he observed compelled him to begin work on the project.