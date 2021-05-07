A photographer makes space for new fathers to share their experiences

Sophie Harris-Taylor’s latest series Present Fathers embodies her recognisable style: soft, naturally-lit shots, full of baby skin and textured faces, muted colours and gentle vulnerability. Her portraits of fathers with their babies or toddlers radiate such tenderness that it would not be inconceivable to experience pangs of broodiness while looking through them. Quotes from her subjects sit alongside the images. Many express unparalleled love and joy, and a new understanding and appreciation. One father marvels about, “how deeply you get to know, connect and bond […] Only after becoming a dad did I understand many things that my mum did for me”.

However, there is also a darkness to be found within some of the quotes. Several of the fathers address feelings of isolation, emotional struggle, and suicidal ideation. The disclosures add further depth and significance to the series. It becomes evident that there is a shared experience of a lack of community and support for new fathers. And also a difficulty for new fathers when it comes to articulating the negative emotions bound to arise after such a life-changing event as becoming a parent.

Present Fathers, then, is partly an attempt to help new fathers experiencing ‘taboo’ thoughts feel less alone and frustrated with themselves. Through collaborating with the fathers, and reflecting on her own partner’s experiences, Harris-Taylor recognises how damaging the mum and baby-centric approach can be. For example, many apps and groups aimed at babies exclude fathers, and healthcare visitors often have the perspective that, ‘if mum and baby are happy, then everyone is happy’.

However, the willingness of the featured fathers to open up is promising. Harris-Taylor does not underestimate the labour and burden of having a baby as a woman, having experienced this herself. However, she also hopes the work will remind mothers to check on their partner too. When questioned about the future of fatherhood, Harris-Taylor believes there needs to be social evolution such that men experience greater inclusion and regard as a parent, equal in their responsibility to bring up a child. She champions the optimism and accountability depicted in the final quote of the series: ‘Unlearning is harder than it seems, but we must make a change if we want our children to be greater and go further.’

Below, we share a selection of quotes and images from Harris-Taylor’s series.