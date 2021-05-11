Female in Focus x 1854 Presents: Rhiannon Adam

With Female in Focus 2021 in its final month for entries, we have curated a Female in Focus x 1854 Presents mini-series spotlighting voices of leading women photographers and industry leaders across the world.
In our first session of the series Rhiannon Adam joins 1854’s Zoe Harrison to discuss her work surrounding nostalgia and the materiality of the image, and how working as a female photographer in the 21st century still presents hurdles that their male counterparts need not face.
Female in Focus is a global award recognising women’s extraordinary contribution to contemporary photography.
See your work exhibited in a major US show, receive international press coverage, and have your work featured on 1854.photography.
All entries close 17 June 2021.
Rhiannon Adam
