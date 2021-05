Over the last year, Covid-19 has hit communities hard. “In Hackney, we were disproportionately hit,” explains Grey Hutton, a resident of the east London borough.“In the first three or four months, we had the third highest mortality rate in the country. I think there are underlying issues in Hackney that were exacerbated because of the pandemic.” Unsatisfactory housing, food shortages, and a lack of financial security were all issues present long before Covid-19 hit, but the pandemic has pushed these problems even further. There are an estimated 246,300 residents in Hackney, 36 percent of them living in poverty.

Returning to the borough after seven years of living in Berlin, Hutton arrived before the pandemic. “When [Covid-19] hit I lost a lot of my work,” he says. Despite this, Hutton decided to work on a new project: “I wanted to do something different to the constant stream of images [I was seeing] of empty supermarket shelves.” The photographer became interested in the mutual aid groups supporting people in need, and began making work following the volunteers.