On Location: A photographer’s guide to Athens

The beloved city of the classical world, Athens offers much by way of modern creativity. Writer, editor and researcher Cat Lachowskyj, who’s based in the Greek capital, shows us why

For anyone interested in photography, Athens is a place where endless creative manifestations coexist in kinetic harmony. People love referring to the city as ‘the new Berlin’, but for me, Athens is Athens, and there is so much accessible experimentation flowing throughout its art scene.

Its artistic communities are less medium-specific, so when photography arises, it is often presented as a fine-print acknowledgement instead of the title track. Installations, workshops, public programming and other events emerge from the city’s agitated atmosphere; each neighbourhood projects its own persona, deeply intertwined with the spaces cropping up within them. Meanwhile, the city’s vastness provides a comforting sense of anonymity in daily life, retaining familiarity and intimacy for happy run-ins at events and openings across its countless artist-run spaces.

By way of photography, the Greek names exported throughout Europe and the rest of the world are often slick documentarians and photojournalists – mostly male, mostly older – which is not at all representative of all that occurs in the capital. But there’s something about the ephemerality of Athens’ creators, who self-publish and organise pop-up spaces, events and mentorships without necessarily producing lasting documentation, that reflects the city’s protean energy.

It often feels more like art for art’s sake – an antidote to the iconographic histories propped up by the institutionalised Doric columns that Athenian artists have been problematising for decades. Without having to list the reasons why, it’s been a tough year for the (art) world, but Athens’ phoenix-like foundation makes its next unsuspected resurgence feel part and parcel of the city’s pre-existing acknowledgement of chaos and impermanence