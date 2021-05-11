Exploring the economy of exposure in the work of Yushi Li

“Throughout the history of art, women have been represented as an embodiment of both the male artist’s and the male viewer’s desire, and not as an active subject or an active creator,” Li explains over Zoom. Her work has typically featured naked, white and Western men, shown as acquiescent or vulnerable, while she is clothed and assertive, meeting the viewer’s gaze. However, she stresses that the images are not personal, rather more complex and symbolic: “I am playing a role in the picture, it is not about who I am. I see myself as a prop for the type of scene I want to create so my position is more complex”. She continues, “I am an Asian woman, so putting myself in the image gives a more direct message about the subversion of power, with the viewer seeing the contrast in an obvious way.”

A psychoanalytic framework has guided Li’s recent PhD research, which has encouraged her to consider the notions of power and desire as something more ambiguous and fluid. She cites the French psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan, for example, who interpreted the active/passive nature of the gaze as motivated by the subject’s desire to control the object it sees. “I always try to be the one who has the power in my work, the person who is in control,” she continues. “However, this power might be a kind of fantasy. It is not fixed and can change between the looker and the looked at.”