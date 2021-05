Susan Kandel did not plan At Home. The series, now published as a photobook by STANLEY/BARKER, began by coincidence. It was October 1979, and Pope John Paul II was visiting Boston. Kandel had spent that summer photographing families on Revere Beach, just north of downtown Boston, and now she was documenting them on the Boston Common where the Pope was making an appearance. Of the many people she shot that day, two women invited her to visit their homes in Everett, Massachusetts, just north of the city. She readily agreed, and so began the series At Home. What started as a thesis for her MFA at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, soon developed into an endeavour that spanned over a decade.

“Family feels like the essential, critical starting point for all of us,” says Kandel, reflecting on what compelled her about the subject. “Family shapes us so much, and this was like getting to see that.” Her intricate black-and-white images – all landscape-orientated – take us deep inside the domestic worlds of those first two families but also several others: people Kandel approached at random in “grocery stores and bowling alleys, Woolworth’s and corner stores”. The photographs appear unstaged and natural. Indeed, if Kandel sensed a family acting awkwardly in her presence, unable to relax, she cut the relationship short: “generally […] I didn’t come back.”