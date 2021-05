All the white, in the back of his mind, and influencing his artistic output, was a tumultuous romantic relationship that Elias was attempting to navigate from afar. It made him ponder ideas of closeness and contact. “As humans, the only way to find out the temperature of an object is to touch it with your hands, but since I was not able to touch anyone at that time, the thermal camera became a kind of shortcut to intimacy – like I was experiencing the heat of others, but from a distance,” he explains. This exploration of tactility and human connection, as well as the symbolism of hands, was foundational to the project and it meant that as well as documenting the reality of the town during the pandemic, he was also able to create his own reality within the pages of his notebook – one that reflected his mindset and his feelings of loneliness, seclusion and desire.

After returning home, Elias decided to replicate his original notebook. He wanted the design to correspond with both the DIY aspect of the source material and his experimental approach to making photographs. Alongside handmade elements such as taped borders and layers of paint and ink, red is used as a colour motif in order to engage with and encompass the various themes within the book. “It refers to passion, sexuality, violence and warning,” he says. “But it’s also at the end of the visible spectrum, so in this work it refers to the edge of what we can see or imagine… Maybe the edge of reality as I see it.”