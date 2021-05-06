1854 Presents: Anastasia Samoylova on the multiple lives of Florida

“It’s about where the road leads you”
Exploring environmentalism, consumerism and the picturesque, Russian-born, America-based Anastasia Samoloyva returns with new work exploring the Floridian Peninsula. Commissioned in partnership with MPB, Shoot the Sequel; Then and Now America asked two photographers to create bold new projects exploring the land, myth, history and future of America- all through their own eyes.
“I accumulated thousands of images,” Samoylova explains. “I was working day and night.”
Developing her practice of road trip photography over the last four years, Samoylova has embraced the long history of American photographers and their nomadic journeying. “I love driving, I feel at ease there,” she explains.
Spontaneous and always adaptable, Samolyva used the trip to investigate the fabric of the state, from the forgotten coasts to its state borders. “Florida contains multiples. It’s all very different, and an area that I hadn’t explored much, until now. It’s a very different south.”
Anastasia Samoylova
