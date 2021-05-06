1854 Presents: Anastasia Samoylova on the multiple lives of Florida

Exploring environmentalism, consumerism and the picturesque, Russian-born, America-based Anastasia Samoloyva returns with new work exploring the Floridian Peninsula. Commissioned in partnership with MPB, Shoot the Sequel; Then and Now America asked two photographers to create bold new projects exploring the land, myth, history and future of America- all through their own eyes.

“I accumulated thousands of images,” Samoylova explains. “I was working day and night.”