Xiaoxiao Xu unravels the ancient myths surrounding the Great Wall of China

Journeying along the historic structure, the photographer captures the reality of life as it is today, played out in its shadow

Since the 2016 publication of her photobook, titled Aeronautics in the Backyard (by Netherlands-based The Eriskay Connection), Xiaoxiao Xu has occupied an interesting position in contemporary Chinese photography. At the age of 15, she left her home in China and relocated to the Netherlands; thus her perspective of the land of her birth is a multi-layered and engaging one. This is also true of her latest book Watering my Horse by a Spring at the Foot of the Long Wall. With an established interest in traversing the boundaries of dreams and reality, her newest publication (released last year, also with The Eriskay Connection) teases out a subtle and complex visualisation of ‘the Long Wall’ – the Great Wall of China. Contrary to popular belief the Wall is not a single continuous construction, but rather a collection of walls and towers built throughout a number of ancient Chinese dynasties. As it moves through the narrative, Xu’s project weaves and dismantles preconceptions of the impressive structure, while taking stock of the reality of living in its shadow.