The photobooks to take note of this month

In 1979, the late Jo Spence (1934-1992) studied the theory and practice of photography at the Polytechnic of Central London. Her studies led her to consider “how my gendered subjecthood had been constituted”. And “how the capitalist system which I had at one time seen as ‘only natural’ was based on forms of class and racial power, coming out of the structures of patriarchy, which preceded and overlapped them.” Spence turned to folk stories to seek “a more utopian and fantastic future!”. However, in their pages, she saw aspects of contemporary socialisation.
Fairy Tales and Photography, or, another look at Cinderella is a facsimile of Spence’s 1982 BA thesis, complete with her handwritten notes and corrections. The book untangles how interconnected gender and class oppressions run through Cinderella, and indeed all historic fairy tales. But also how these narratives translate into contemporary manifestations: advertisements, magazines and fiction. Spence uses Cinderella to confront contemporary social and sexual expectations: “The worship of the royals, consumer culture, conditions of labour, domestic servitude, political complacency and the abuse of children,” as Marina Warner explains it in an introduction to the accompanying publication, Class Slippers by Dr Frances Hatherley, which provides new insights on the thesis.
Words by Hannah Abel-Hirsch