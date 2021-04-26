The photobooks to take note of this month

Al J Thompson describes his debut photobook as “a multilayered musical”. Its stage is a grassy park at the centre of Spring Valley; a verdant focal point of the New York City suburb, located in Rockland County, a 40-minute drive upstate from Manhattan. In 1996, Thompson relocated from Jamaica to join his mother in Spring Valley. The park quickly became the epicentre of his life, as it was for many other members of the then-largely Black community of Caribbean immigrants who populated the area.

However, the park of Thompson’s photobook is not the same as his youth. Nor is the village of Spring Valley that surrounds it. In 2017, Thompson returned to the area as an adult, having left for college a decade before. He found the area’s social fabric had changed drastically, a succession of corrupt mayors having laid the groundwork for ‘gentrification’, as Thompson has described it. Existing residents, including the Black community, found themselves priced out of previously affordable housing. The situation compelled Thompson to explore it with his camera. Far from documentation, Remnants of an Exodus is a poetic and somewhat melancholy meditation on the village and the park at its centre.

Words by Hannah Abel-Hirsch.