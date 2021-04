The first major Western exhibition of the new-wave Chinese artist opens in Manhattan’s recently opened photography museum tomorrow

New and unseen work by the Chinese photographer Pixy Liao is about to go on show at Fotografiska, New York – the first museum solo exhibition of Liao’s work.

In 2006, Liao, a Shanghai native, met Muro, a Japanese student, while studying in Tennessee. Since then, the couple have taken hundreds of performative self-portraits – Pixy depicting herself in a dominant role, with Muro assuming positions of submission.

These images have been collected together for the first time, at the recently opened Fotografiska photography museum. Titled Your Gaze Belongs to Me, the collection of portraits provoke and explore the charged historical dynamics between Japanese and Chinese society, as well as inverting the patriarchal instincts of both cultures.

The images have established Liao as one of the leading voices in a new wave of millennial and Gen Z Chinese photographic artists – ones willing to confront questions of the patriarchy, sexuality and nudity that remain deeply subversive in mainstream Chinese culture. Her work has subsequently been heavily censored in her native Shanghai.

Liao says of Muro: “Muro made me realise that heterosexual relationships do not need to be standardised. Our relationship is an experiment – a way of breaking the inherent relationship model to reach a new equilibrium.”