“America is at a breaking point right now and everybody feels it”: Garrett Grove’s crumbling Washington

Few places are as politically divided in America as Washington. Even the landscape here is dense with significance: the Cascade Mountain range divides the state in two, physically and culturally. On the east side, rolling wheat fields, pine trees, and crops populate the topography. The towns are small and republican. To the west, the trees become more plentiful, rain falls incessantly and crop farming is replaced with the lumber and tech industries. To no one’s surprise, most of the democratic votes are cast here. Land in America, despite its rich diversity and beauty, is seemingly always more than just landscape.

While division may seem like the universal theme in the state, Grove set out on the commission with the desire to “try to find understanding and common ground with fellow human creatures.” Speaking further on his motivations behind shooting the series, he recalls a longing to close the distance between himself and those he saw featured on the news. When asked whether he thinks he achieved what he set out to do, he’s hesitant. “I do hope that these photographs portray a little bit more compassion for the Other. For better or worse, my fascination, my love and my hate of America is embedded in all my work,” is the best he can muster. It’s an honest answer and one that could be seen as positive, in the context of an “America [that] is at a breaking point”.