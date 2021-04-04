Witnesses of: Devotion. Receive £5,000 to create a new body of work for Leica

Devotion. It is a word bandied around often but when you stop to think about it – really think about it – to be devoted is somewhat exceptional. Love, loyalty, boundless enthusiasm towards someone or something. Without hesitancy or exception. To be devoted is to put that something above anything else. In a world full of responsibility and distraction, to be devoted – truly devoted – is a wonderful and admirable thing.

The subject of that devotion is where it gets interesting. You can devote yourself to another person: somebody close to you, a public figure admired from afar. It could be a football team, on a losing streak, cheered on regardless. A cause to which you dedicate your life. A hobby, tinkering away in the garden shed. A career. A way of life. A religion. You can witness your own devotion, or you can be witness to somebody else’s.