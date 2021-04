“I cannot write anything about landscape without writing about the human figure and human spirit inhabiting the landscape,” said the late sculptor Barbara Hepworth (1903-1975) of her practice. “For me, the whole art of sculpture is the fusion of these two elements.” The photographs that compose Cole Barash’s latest book, Sound of Dawn, published by Libraryman, frame elements from the landscape and human forms in ways that feel sculptural. Barash renders weathered rocks’ undulating outlines and human figures’ gentle curves as two-dimensional objects stretching over flat pages. The result is a series of images that echo and converse with one another, instilling movement into what would otherwise be an inanimate publication.

Barash began working on the project four years ago, during an artist’s residency in Portugal. The coastal rock formations he observed compelled him, and, while photographing and sketching them, he contemplated their visual connection to the body. “I was hesitant to come out with [the book] because I was concerned it’s too abstract,” he reflects. Indeed, distinct from work examining environmental degradation and humanity’s central role within that, shape, colour, and light give form to Barash’s compositions and their aesthetic preoccupations.