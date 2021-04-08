Industry Insights: Ellie Burd on the ins and outs of working with an agency

From getting signed, to building networks and negotiating budgets, Ellie Burd (photo agent at Wyatt-Clarke & Jones) gives an in-depth insight into commercial representation

Photography is a broad church. You could be a wedding photographer, a fashion photographer, a fine art photographer, a photojournalist; the list goes on. One of the most lucrative ways to make a living from making images is to become a commercial photographer. But what’s the best way to go about it? And what does it actually entail? Ellie Burd is a photo agent at Wyatt-Clarke & Jones (WC&J), a leading commercial agency based in London. Here, she gives an in-depth insight into the ins-and-outs of commercial representation.

Your first question might be: why have an agent at all, rather than going it alone? Perhaps you also have a committed fine art practice, and it’s getting hard to juggle the amount of admin that comes along with commercial work. “That’s where an agent comes in: to take that workload off,” says Burd. “There are times where you’ll have to get involved, and you’ll have to write treatments, and come to meetings, but we are there for the rest of the time. We are the middle person who’s there fighting your corner.” A commercial agent acts as the point of contact for work enquiries, finalising budgets, troubleshooting, and organising production – all the paperwork and admin that takes valuable time away from actually being out shooting.

Freelancers will be familiar with the amount of hustle required just to stay in prospective clients’ minds: sending out work, networking, being in near-constant contact with as many of your industry relationships as possible. A commercial agent will take on the bulk of that work, keeping clients and connections abreast of your new work and your availability. “There’s so many photographers, and if you’re not constantly throwing your work at [people], they’re going to forget,” says Burd. “By having a commercial agent you don’t need to worry about contacting people 24/7, because we’re doing that for you. That’s out of your hands.”