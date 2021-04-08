Now You See Me Moria poster campaign uses photography and social media to give voice to the giant refugee camp in Lesbos

Noemi, a photographer based in the Netherlands, first became aware of the harsh reality of life at Camp Moria via Facebook. The images she saw on her feed were taken by Amir, a 21-year-old refugee from Afghanistan who teaches English to the children in the camp.

She reached out to him, and the two began sharing the photo stories on a joint Instagram account, drawing on their experiences of loss that often accompany migration. Soon after Qutaeba, a 28-year-old Syrian living in the camp with his then pregnant wife and two daughters, and 23-year-old Ali, also from Afghanistan, joined them.

At the time, in August 2020, the news coverage of the camp was next to none. Journalists were prevented from entering the camp, and anyone volunteering or working inside was forbidden to take pictures too. The group took matters into their own hands, combining their skills and interests to make life in the camp more visible, and impossible to ignore. A month later, Moria burned, but they persevered.