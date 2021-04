Beginning with a newborn and ending with a 100-year-old, Lewis captures a portrait of diversity and charm in the East London borough

Jenny Lewis’ practice has long been informed by her interest in community, personal narratives and the east London borough of Hackney where she has lived for 25 years. One Hundred Years, published by the local publishing house, Hoxton Mini Press, is her latest photobook and a reflection of these long-standing sensitivities.

The project began in 2017 after a neighbour asked her to photograph their 105-year-old grandmother, Nellie. The interaction had a profound effect on Lewis, who was moved by the old lady’s quick wit, natural charm and feistiness.

Her preconceptions about how a 100-year-old would behave were shattered. And, she recognised an opportunity to dispel such assumptions about other members of her community.