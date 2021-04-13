Cansu Yıldıran reveals the painful reality behind their latest series

The photographer’s engagement with this turbulent chapter of modern Istanbul brought them a significant audience, connections with established image-makers, such as Kürşat Bayhan and Engin Önder, and the embrace of the established international photography industry. At the age of 24, today Yıldıran is widely celebrated as an artist and reporter. They have recently gained representation with The Empire Project gallery in Istanbul, and signed a freelance contract with The New York Times to cover protests and civil uprising in Turkey.
On the surface, Yıldıran lives the life of a wildly talented artist at one with their work and driven by ardent political convictions. They use photography as their weapon. It is how they ensure that they are seen. “The light is my scream,” they say.
Privately, however, Yıldıran was experiencing a more painful reality. Their personal life felt toxic, leaving them feeling trapped and alone. “I realised it was easy to go outside and scream about what was happening to women in my country,” they say. “But when it came to my own experience, I couldn’t find the ways to express it.” It was photography that filled the gap. “I would give myself to photography,” Yıldıran says. “Photography reminds me of who I am; my own perspective, my own viewpoint. This is how I survive.”