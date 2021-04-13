Cansu Yıldıran reveals the painful reality behind their latest series

Modern-day Turkey is an aggressively heteronormative society, run by a deeply patriarchal and authoritarian government. To be Turkish and openly be anything but straight is to risk one’s liberty and freedom.

“We realised the police were about to arrest them, so we decided to try and get them out,” Yıldıran says. At Yıldıran’s urgings, a taxi driver relented and allowed the group of activists to get in. Though they were close, they were unable to get away. The five trans activists were dragged from the car, cuffed and arrested, along with four of their defenders.

At the time of writing, all the detained are yet to appear before a judge. They are all banned from leaving the country, and two of them, including Yıldız, are under house arrest. “Yıldız is in a really difficult situation,” Yıldıran says. “She is homeless and has been kicked out by her family. She’s a sex worker and doesn’t have any safety within the country. So she is staying with me and will remain here for as long as she’s under house arrest.” For Yıldıran, the trans community is family.