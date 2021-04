Dotter’s project focuses on the details within the everyday rituals of the ama: female free divers preserving the ancient art of sea foraging

Ama is a title ascribed to Japanese pearl divers, literally translating to ‘sea woman’. The ritual is thousands of years old, and has been passed down through generations. Traditionally, the ama wear white cloths, believed to ward off sharks. And, known to forage for pearls and shellfish, they are trained to dive up to 20 metres to the seabed, collecting their catch in wooden buckets that float on the surface. There are several theories as to why the job was almost exclusively attributed to women: the most popular being that they carry more body fat than men, improving their ability to withstand cold temperatures, and supposedly allowing them to hold their breath for longer.

Today, the number of ama is diminishing. This is partly due to disinterest among younger generations, as well as the development of industrial pearl farming, and increasing job opportunities for women. As a result, the number of ama divers has decreased from 20,000 after the Second World War, to just 2,000 today. Many families have also moved away from traditional methods, wearing wetsuits instead of cloths, using plastic instead of wooden buckets, and diving for foods like abalone, sea cucumber and wakame seaweed, rather than pearls. In some seaside towns, the ama have become a tourist attraction, hosting open-air shows to demonstrate their practice.