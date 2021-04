In her book The Pleasure Gap, journalist Katherine Rowland explores contemporary US culture’s troubled relationship with female sexuality, specifically an epidemic of sexual dissatisfaction. Discussions with 120 women and dozens of sexual health professionals led her deep into this crisis. And she found that one contributing factor was many women not knowing what they wanted and an inability to articulate both this and their existing desires. Indeed, experimentation, learning, and knowledge are crucial to sex. And yet, for women especially, the spaces for these are lacking, and conversations around them often stunted.

Tio hoped to make photographs that would change this, even on a very personal level. Her subjects comprise friends and family members, her age and older. And the photographs serve to open up honest and nuanced dialogues about sex and everything that comes with it. “Instead of being sexually confident and unphased by the project, many of the women I photographed were uncomfortable and frightened of what family, friends, and society might think of their participation in such images,” says Tio. “Because of this, collaborating with them felt special, and I believe it made a difference for those involved and hopefully future viewers too.”

Tio’s images anoint her subjects with an agency – an agency so often lost in depictions of female sexuality and pleasure. They are in control of the image and the experience – whatever it was like – that came before. In this way, the work challenges the objectification, voyeurism, and sexualisation of mainstream depictions of female sexuality commonly authored by men for men. The work reframes how we women perceive our sexuality; how we navigate and live it out.