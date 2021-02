Florida. The sunshine state. The political swing-state. The swampland paradise. The refuge of excess. The tourist fantasy. The real-estate deception. The sub-tropical fever dream. The place where shiny public image and sobering reality collide.

The Southeastern US region – starkly divided in landscape, culture, politics and class – is set to be the subject of new work from Russian-born artist Anastasia Samoylova, one of two photographers selected for MPB’s Shoot the Sequel: Then & Now America commission in collaboration with 1854 and British Journal of Photography. Over one month, Samoylova has been given an open brief to create a new project exploring enduring themes of American cultural identity, and how the nation’s polarised present speaks to its complex past.