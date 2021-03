Centred on the nude, Kuhn’s curiosity to produce new ways of seeing has made her one of the leading figures in art photography today. “I feel very comfortable with nudes,” Kuhn says. “To me it feels like a second nature. I think it’s to do with my grandparents, on weekends growing up they would just get naked in the backyard.”

From her upbringing in Sao Paulo to the friendships she has cultivated since, Kuhn has crafted an ulterior world through her lens, intuitive and unconscious to the social trappings associated with the naked, human form. “My introduction to the arts was very calm, very quiet,” she explains, describing trips as a teenager to museums and galleries, where she was left to explore while her mother attended social gatherings. “I had all the time in the world to wander around alone, to gaze at great works of art, and to learn from contemplating. I started to feel something really resonated, and I wondered, how could something from the past connect so deeply with me? It felt like levitating.”