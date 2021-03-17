Sue Williamson casts a critical lens on South Africa’s painful past in her first UK solo exhibition

Audiences can play the truth game by moving fragments of text across the triptych of images from left to right, and right to left, recounting the events and assessing the various accounts’ truthfulness. Through this game of revelation and concealment, one negotiates the truth. The game challenges viewers to question the supposed redeeming potential of truth: that the truth will set you free. And labels such as ‘victim’ and ‘perpetrator’, which seem so clear and absolute in other contexts, prove to be contentious.

We see this in the piece: Truth Games: Joyce Seipei – as a mother – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 1998. Winnie Mandela was a victim of traumatic crimes by the nationalist government, and yet here she stands trial in the investigation of teenage activist Stompie Seipei’s murder. The hearing was meant to establish the degree of culpability of Mandela in the death of the teenager by the Mandela Football Club.

In her 2016 paper Post-Truth, compelling fiction, author Marsha Meskimmon posits that Williamson’s Truth Games demonstrates: “the many-sided truths that co-existed within apartheid South Africa were neither going to be unravelled by the statements of a singular victor or victim nor by claiming a totalizing knowledge of the events of the past”. Indeed, the project brings to salience the notion that what is often presented as objective-fact balances itself against personal beliefs. And that truth, which is the thing from which claims of knowledge flow, can be vehemently contested.