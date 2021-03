Following three hobbyists and their prize pigeons, McInnes sheds light on the passion behind a once-thriving sport, now in its twilight years

It is 6am. Four lorries line up, cast in the warm glow of the morning sun. A whistle blows and, all at once, 10,000 pigeons are released into the sky. They flap and flutter, launching themselves in every direction, eventually forming flocks. Within 15 seconds they are out of sight, racing to their homes, hundreds of kilometres away.

“It’s a real spectacle,” says Theo McInnes, describing what pigeon enthusiasts call a ‘liberation’. Once released, the birds are tracked and timed across distances that vary from 100 to 1,000 kilometres. “They are remarkable animals,” says McInnes. “You can take a pigeon to the north of Scotland, where it’s never been before. Release it, and it will, without fail, fly back to its home.”